Netflix's One Piece Reveals First Look at Tony Chopper

It's happening, One Piece fans. Netflix is doubling down on its love for the Straw Hat crew, and you only have to look at the live-action series to see why. After a hit premiere in 2023, One Piece defied all the odds to become a new Netflix hit. Right now, production is underway on One Piece season two, and we have learned a bit about its new characters. Of course, Tony Tony Chopper will be part of the gang, and we just got our first look at the character.

As you can see below, the teaser comes straight from Netflix's Geeked Week. Matt Owens, a showrunner of One Piece, ushered in the first look at Chopper after a set video was shared with fans. In the clip, star Inaki Godoy introduces Chopper, but part of his face is obscured. The poor reindeer was asked to attend the table read for One Piece season two, but he is a little too short to clear the table in front of him.

How Will Chopper Look in One Piece?

As you can see in this peek, Chopper will be brought to life using CGI. We can see the reindeer rocking his iconic pink hat in this short shot, and it looks perfectly fuzzy. With his horns sticking out of the hat, the rest of Chopper is obscured except for his ears. Clearly, the team at Netflix put in serious effort to bring Chopper to life. And once we can see his cute face, you know the One Piece fandom is going to lose its mind.

What Can We Expect From One Piece Season 2?

Currently, we have no word on who will be voicing Chopper in Netflix's One Piece or whether motion capture is being used to bring the doctor to life. We do know a bit about his introduction to the series though. Katey Sagal has been cast as Dr. Kureha, so Chopper will act opposite the star. The doctor will also work with Hiruluk as Mark Harelik is taking care of the former thief.

Netflix has also shared an update on another major addition to One Piece season two. The show is set to bring Miss All Sunday to life, and of course, fans know the character best as Nico Robin. We have learned Lera Abova will play the beloved character, and Abova will not come to set alone. If Miss All Sunday is around, then Crocodile is not far behind. Joe Manganiello will be bringing the antagonist to life. So if you are excited to watch One Piece season two, well – join the club.

What do you think about this very first look at Tony Tony Chopper? Are you excited for One Piece season two to set sail? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.