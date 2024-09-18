New Jujutsu Kaisen Easter Egg Sets Up Gojo's Last-Minute Revival

Jujutsu Kaisen is the series that keeps on giving. Even with its final chapters on the horizon, all eyes are locked on to the manga's loose strings. Since Jujutsu Kaisen began its epilogue, creator Gege Akutami has kept us on edge with big reveals and several happy endings. Still, Gojo Satoru is nowhere to be found. Netizens are desperate for Gojo to make a last-minute return, and a recent easter egg suggests such a revival is coming.

The update comes from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 269 as it went live this week. It was there fans were informed of two big revivals, but neither of them involved Gojo. We know Yuta Okkotsu is alive, and the same goes for Hiromi Higurama. The chapter did not touch upon Gojo, but its unusual focus on a clock left fans buzzing all over the globe.

How Is Gojo Related to a... Clock?

As you can see above, a clock is featured twice in the most recent Jujutsu Kaisen updates. The first time we see the clock is in chapter 268, and it reads 1:52. The next time we see the clock, it reads 2:21 to mark the passage of 29 minutes.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Now you may be wondering how this clock and Gojo are tied together. Well, the biggest tie comes with chapter 221. In Jujutsu Kaisen, that chapter marks a massive milestone as it welcomed Gojo back from the Prison Realm. After years of waiting, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 brought Gojo back to the stage, so the clock made fans suspicious from the start.

However, as noted by fans like BIGDADDYGOJO online, the scene in which the 2:21 clock shows up is crucial. When we see the time, Yuji and the group are talking about binding vows and their tie to lifespans. With Yuta alive once again, the manga explains that lifespans are a form of energy. That energy can be transferred, of course, and Gojo has a unique ability to manipulate energy sources. Six Eyes gives the man the unique ability to manipulate cursed energy, so fans are theorizing that it can do the same with life energy.

If Gojo's Six Eyes can manipulate life energy, a Binding Vow could be made that brings him back to life. Such a technique would require a heavy sacrifice, and well – Jujutsu Kaisen has made it clear that sorcerers need to be nerfed. Gojo's birth caused the entire power scale to shift, and we have Six Eyes to blame. If Gojo is willing to sacrifice his Six Eyes to manipulate his life energy, that seems like a rather fair trade. The sorcerer would be alive once more but have the bulk of his power taken away. So maybe, just maybe, Gojo will get to make another big comeback before Jujutsu Kaisen closes.

Does Jujutsu Kaisen Need to Revive Gojo?

Of course, we have to ask the question: Does Gojo need to be revived? The character has been a leading man since day one, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans have grown attached to Gojo. He may have a childish personality, but at his core, Gojo is a man who wants the best for those he loves. He has put his life on the line countless times to save others, and yet, jujutsu society saw him as a weapon.

Gojo's death easily caps his story, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans believe the hero deserves better. We know the manga is willing to kill its darlings, of course. We have seen a number of fan-faves die over the years, but Gojo is a different case entirely. As the mascot of Jujutsu Kaisen, the fandom is desperate for him to return to life. But as for whether Gojo gets that spotlight, well – we will have to wait and see.

What do you make of this latest Jujutsu Kaisen theory? Do you believe Gojo Satoru is a goner or...? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.