DandaDan Releases First Look At Anime's English Dub

In a jam-packed fall anime season, DandaDan is vying for the top spot. The highly-anticipated anime adaptation from Science SARU already aired its first three episodes in North American cinemas thanks to DandaDan: First Encounter. Thanks to reviews of the theatrical release, anime fans are more hyped to follow the supernatural shenanigans of Momo and Okarun. While the movie did arrive in Western theaters, the showings did not feature an English Dub. Luckily, an English Dub is on the way as the cast has already been announced and the shonen series has dropped a brand new trailer giving fans a first look at the dub.

DandaDan first hit the scene in 2021 and has garnered over one hundred and sixty chapters to date, meaning the anime could give viewers several seasons when all is said and done. If you're unfamiliar with the story of the supernatural shonen from creator Yukinobu Tatsu, it follows two high schoolers named Okarun and Momo. The former is a young boy who believes in aliens and unidentified flying objects while the latter is a big of ghosts and the supernatural. In a major back-and-forth challenge, Okarun runs into a ghost known as the "Turbo Granny" and Momo runs into some psychic aliens who aren't afraid to abduct any human they come across.

(Photo: Science SARU)

DandaDan's English Cast

If you're unaware of who will make up the cast of DandaDan's English Dub, here's a breakdown of the voice actors who will be bringing Momo and Okarun's adventures to life:

Momo – Abby Trott (Demon Slayer's Nezuko, Shaman King's Yoh, Hunter x Hunter's Machi)

Okarun – AJ Beckles (Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War's Gremmy, Tokyo Revengers' Takemitchy, Pokemon Journeys' Hop)

Seiko – Kari Wahlgren (Gotham Knights' Harley Quinn, Fate/Grand Order's Goddess Rhongomyniad, FLCL's Haruko)

Aira – Lisa Reimold (Pluto's Uran, The Seven Deadly Sins' Guinevere, Delicious in Dungeon's Falin)

Jiji – Aleks Le (Solo Leveling's Jinwoo Sung, The Seven Deadly Sins' Lancelot, Mashle Magic & Muscles' Mash Burnedead)

Turbo Granny – Barabara Goodson (Naruto's Chiyo, Final Fantasy VII Remake's Marle, Disgaea's Laharl)

Serpoian – Benjamin Diskin (Go Go Loser Ranger's Aran Hekiru, The Seven Deadly Sins' Ban, Digimon's Agumon)

▶️ SPECIAL DUB TEASER 👂



Listen to a sneak peek of the English dub of DAN DA DAN! ⤵️#DANDADAN @bangzoom pic.twitter.com/bnZHLOnUc2 — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) September 20, 2024

DandaDan's Theatrical Expansion

GKIDS, the company that brought DandaDan to North American theaters, announced that more showings were set to arrive this weekend, proving how successful the initial outing was. When it comes to the Japanese voice cast, the roster includes the likes of Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (whose real name is Ken Takakura), Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Ayane Sakura as Aira Shiratori, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji (real name Jin Enjoji), Ryuzaburo Otomo as Flatwoods Monster, Kikuko Inoue as Acrobatic Silky, Tomokazu Seki as Dover Demon, Tomokazu Sugita as Taro, Fumi Hirano as Hana.

If you've seen DandaDan on Social Media, you might have noticed that its intro, "Otokone", is already beginning to go quite viral. Performed by musical act Creepy Nuts, the band already had a viral hit earlier this year thanks to Mashle: Magic & Muscle's second season. The opening theme, "Bling-Bang-Band-Born", became viral thanks to anime fans attempting to recreate the moves of the sorcerer with next to no magical ability but plenty of physical strength to spare.

Want to follow along with the fall anime season and DanDaDan's place within it? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Okarun and Momo and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.