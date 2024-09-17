The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Clip Shares First Look at Geralt's Return

The Witcher has become one of Netflix's top hits, and its success has brought Geralt of Rivia to new heights. From its live-action series to its Witcher spin-offs, Netflix has doubled down on the IP over the years. Soon, Netflix plans to revisit Geralt with a new animated movie titled The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Little has been said about this movie since its 2021 announcement, but now, we have been given our first look at the project.

As you can see below, the peek comes courtesy of Netflix's Geeked Week. The event has brought a number of franchises to light including Cobra Kai and Uglies as Netflix is hyping their new projects. Of course, The Witcher is also high on that list, so Netflix took time to release a clip of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.

What Is The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

As you can see above, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will bring Geralt into a new adventure with characters like Jaskier and Yennefer by his side. Directed by Kang Hei Chul, this Netflix film is headed up by Studio Mir who has overseen hits like Avatar: The Last Airbender. The South Korean studio produced The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep with Platige Image and Hivemind, and their work look sharp in this new clip.

Slated for a February 2025 release, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep promises to expand the the world Netflix has built with the IP. Already, Netflix has released one feature film for The Witcher, Nightmare of the Wolf, and its focus on the franchise has put it in league with CD Projekt Red and Dark Horse Comics. From a hit video game series to a slew of comics, the beloved Witcher fantasy novels have been around since the late 1980s. So really, it is no surprise to see The Witcher expand its reach with animation.

What's Next for The Witcher

With The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep on the horizon, Netflix is staying busy with the IP. While actor Henry Cavill brought Geralt to life in Netflix's The Witcher for several seasons, Liam Hemsworth is about to take over the role. The show has recast the lead for seasons four and five, so netizens are curious to see how that shift goes. Of course, Cavill had quite the sway with fans of The Witcher given his own geeky background. From his love of PC gaming to his tenure at Superman, Cavill brought A-list energy to The Witcher, so Hemsworth has big shoes to fill.

Beyond Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher, the series is still thriving on console thanks to its video games. CD Projekt Red has welcomed a number of mobile games for The Witcher in recent years, but work is ongoing on a new mainline title. In the wake of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the team at CD Projekt Red has been hard at work on Project Polaris, the code name for the game's next entry. Few details are known about the game, but executives have suggested it will kickstart a new saga for The Witcher. So as you can see, the fantasy franchise is thriving across the board, and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is only adding to that hype.

What do you think about this latest update on The Witcher?