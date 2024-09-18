Studio Ghibli Quietly Drops Free-to-Play Game with Totoro

Studio Ghibli has been around for decades, and in that time, the company has revolutionized the anime industry. From Hayao Miyazaki to Isao Takahata, the studio's talent has created unforgettable works. Over the years, Studio Ghibli has done everything from film to television, but gaming has been a blank spot for the brand. However, that is no longer the case. Over in Japan, Studio Ghibli just quietly dropped a free-to-play game, and it asks fans to reunite with Totoro after adventuring through Ghibli Park.

The special tabletop game made its debut in Japan, and Studio Ghibli made sure the gift was accessible to everyone. Goro Miyazaki, one of the top execs behind Ghibli Park, decided to make the board game in a bid to promote the tourist location. The team at Studio Ghibli put together a simple board game that doubles as a newspaper ad, and it comes complete with cut-out standees. So if you want to experience Studio Ghibli's take on Candy Land, you are in luck.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

What Is This Ghibli Game About?

As you can see here, a full PDF of the Ghibli Park board game is available to download and print at home. The file will let you print the game's very colorful board but its four player tokens as well. A dice printout is also included, and it features a Soot Sprite for good measure. Once you piece together this board game, the rules are simple enough. The game asks for fans to pick a token and simply take turns rolling the dice. The mission is to be the first to reach Totoro who is waiting for players at the center of Ghibli Park. But of course, the board is filled with spaces that make that goal difficult to reach.

Looking at the map, players will be asked to visit a number of familiar locations from Studio Ghibli's library. From Howl's iconic Moving Castle to the village in Princess Mononoke, this board game shows off the various areas of the Ghibli Park. To be honest, Miyazaki and his team made a genius decision by mapping out this game. Not only is the tabletop game free, but it borrows from a Studio Ghibli's iconic IPs all in an effort to promote its theme park. From a marketing standpoint, the company hit a home run here, and the same goes for fans because who wouldn't want to play this cute game with friends?

How to Play the Ghibli Park Game

Now, the board game is only available in Japanese, but we've got instructions on how to play. If you want to give the game a go at home, just know you start at the bottom right on the blue dot with a train illustration to the side. From there, players will roll the dice to figure out their playing order, and the goal is to race through the board to reach Totoro first. Each space on the board is labeled with a location's name and different instructions. You can either use a translator app to read those instructions in English or visit this guide here by SoraNews24. After all, the instructions on each space are important. Some spaces may ask you to move backwards, but then there are others that want you to take an express trip on the Catbus.

If this board game is not enough for you, well – Ghibli Park is open now. The tourist destination opened its gates in November 2022, and it brings the universe of Studio Ghibli to life. The park, which consists of five different lands, pays homage to hit titles like My Neighbor Totoro, The Cat Returns, and more. Tickets for Ghibli Park are available online, and they are limited. After all, Ghibli Park is focused on sustainability, and part of that mission means capping reservations for the forested theme park. But if you are a fan of Studio Ghibli's magical movies, then Ghibli Park is a must-see when you are in Japan.

What do you make of this Studio Ghibli game? Do you need the studio to dive into the world of TTRPGs? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.