New Venom: The Last Dance Trailer Released

It's time to giddy-up for the ride of Venom: The Last Dance. On Thursday morning, Sony Pictures officially released the second trailer for the highly-anticipated new film, ahead of its theatrical debut in October.

The latest film in Sony's Venom franchise, Venom: The Last Dance already released its first trailer earlier this year, briefly breaking the Internet for its wacky scenarios and "Venom horse." While a lot of plot details surrounding the film remain under wraps, fans can safely assume some wild adventures for Eddie Brock / Venom (Tom Hardy).

What Is Venom: The Last Dance About?

In Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Will There Be a Fourth Venom Movie?

The subtitle The Last Dance has naturally led to the question of whether or not another Venom movie will be in the cards, especially given the financial success of the previous films. Hardy has heavily hinted that the film will be his last foray as the character, with Sony Pictures' Tom Rothman also confirming it will be the final film.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Venom: The Last Dance will be released exclusively in theaters on October 25th.