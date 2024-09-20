Netflix's One Piece Couldn't Have Found a Better Actress for Nico Robin

Netflix's One Piece has revealed quite a bit this week thanks to the streaming service's Geeked Week event. On top of the live-action adaptation finding its Crocodile in legendary actor Joe Manganiello, the series also shocked fans by giving Straw Hat fans a first look at Tony Tony Chopper, the next character to join Luffy's crew. On top of these two tidbits, Nico Robin was cast as Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin) as the member of Baroqueworks has quite a future in the shonen series. Lera's casting is one that turned quite a few heads and it might just be the best casting of season two so far.

To start, from a strictly physical aesthetic, Lera looks like the spitting image of Nico Robin. Her tall frame seems well suited to the archaeologist whose Devil Fruit powers allow her to spring limbs from any surface in her periphery. Her previous role as something of an anti-hero in the Pitch Perfect series gave her some worthy experience in preparing for the live-action anime role as well. Since Nico Robin skirts the line between hero and villain early on in her appearances, Abova has that part of the equation solved.

One Piece Chemistry

From the brief time anime fans were able to see Lera with Joe Manganiello during Netflix's Geeked Week Event earlier this week, it's clear that the two are able to work well off one another. Miss All Sunday is initially the right-hand for Crocodile, aiding in his quest to take over Alabasta but for a reason that many don't initially see coming. Of course, Abova's infectious enthusiasm for becoming a member of the Going Merry was apparent at the streaming service's big preview, hinting that there will be solid chemistry between herself and the other young Straw Hat actors.

The live-action adaptation made all the rights moves with casting the heroes and villains of its first season, as the Straw Hat Pirates have already become household names. On the flip side, even the villains got their fair share of attention as Jeff Ward's Buggy has become something of a Netflix icon since being introduced in the first season. Keeping this in mind, the casting directors clearly knew what they were doing in casting Abova and even showrunners Matt Owens stated that Lera could not have been a better choice for the role.

Nico Robin's Role in Season Two

The live-action adaptation has been adamant about sticking to the source material, meaning that One Piece's second season will mostly have Nico Robin in a "background role", at least in comparison to season three. When the Straw Hat Pirates eventually arrive on Alabasta, expect Robin to unleash her powers in several different ways, and unfortunately for Luffy and his crew, many of her attacks are directed at the Straw Hats and their Alabasta allies.

As One Piece fans know, Robin will most likely strictly be a villain in the second season, though seeds will be planted for her eventual change in allegiance. While the Going Merry won't be welcoming Miss All Sunday to its roster if the live-action series sticks to the source material, the Straw Hats are planning to welcome a new swashbuckler to the ship in Tony Tony Chopper. The adorable reindeer doctor was briefly shown from the back during the Netflix Geeked Week event, confirming that the Straw Hat will be brought to life using CG.

Want to see who else joins the live-action Straw Hat Pirates? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Grand Line.