Boruto Cliffhanger Teases How to Kill an Otsutsuki

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has teased that it's possible to kill an Otsutsuki with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga has taken an intense turn in the anime as the previous episode of the series revealed that Amado and Kashin Koji had actually been the traitors hiding in Kara the entire time. Amado has been preparing for a countermeasure against Jigen for quite some time, and had created Koji for this very moment as Kashin Koji is now in the midst of battle against Jigen.

This is all while Amado is trying to negotiate being taken in and protected by Naruto and the Hidden Leaf Village, and part of his strategy is to reveal information that he's gathered about Jigen and the Otsutsuki Clan during his time with Kara. Not only did he reveal that Jigen was actually a body that had been taken over by a newly revealed Otsutsuki Clan member, but the end of the episode had him tease that there's actually a way to kill the Otsutsuki completely. Check it out below:

How to Kill an Otsutsuki 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h7IN6hkaYf — BORUTO (@Boruto_EN) September 1, 2021

Episode 213 of the series saw Amado reveal a number of surprising new details about Jigen and the true nature of the Karma marks now on Boruto and Kawaki. He explains that this all stems from the Otsutsuki Clan, and the Karma marks are a piece of technology in which the Otsutsuki can be revived over and over again in new bodies. He then confirmed that this was actually the case for Jigen as well as the human host body was unfortunately taken over by a new Otsutsuki who had actually arrived with Kaguya, Isshiki Otsutsuki.

While Koji continues to fight Jigen, Amado reveals that they can't allow Isshiki to revive in Kawaki's body or he'd be unstoppable, but he also notes that there's a possible way to stop Isshiki's cycle of death and rebirth. As the episode comes to an end, Amado drops the ominous tease that he'll teach Naruto and the others how to kill the Otsutsuki. He also mentions how it could tie into Karma itself, and at the same time, Koji has pinned Jigen within a wall of flame.

Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not they can actually take down Jigen, and therefore take down Isshiki once and for all as the anime continues. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!