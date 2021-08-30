Naruto Unveils Jigen's Backstory in Boruto

✖

In the world of Naruto, there are more villains running around than you might realize. From small fries to sworn enemies, our heroes have fought them all This carried over to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations soon after the sequel got underway. And now, the anime has finally give fans a massive update on Jigen, the leader of Kara.

So be warned! There are big spoilers for Boruto's newest episode below!

(Photo: Pierrot)

If you are caught up with the anime, you will know the latest episode had a lot to share. Boruto went forward with a major update as fans watched Naruto and his top advisors speak with Kara's defector. And as the episode continued, Jigen's past was revealed thanks to the renegade and Kashin Koji.

As it turns out, Jigen is not the villain we've thought all along. The baddie is nothing more than a puppet who was recruited at the worst time. Jigen is simply the front for Isshiki Otsutsuki, and he has been so for years.

According to the backstory fans learned, Jigen was a simple human monk when Isshiki and his partner Kaguya arrived on earth. The latter left Isshiki for dead after a double-cross went wrong, so the man needed somewhere to rest. Isshiki shrunk himself down using his special power and lived inside of Jigen for a while without the monk knowing. Isshiki was able to gain control of Jigen over time this way, and he eventually cemented the process by giving the controlled monk a Karma mark.

Now, it seems like Isshiki has grown wary of his weak vessel, and he wants to upgrade with Kawaki. Naruto is never going to let that happen, and following the defeat of Momoshiki, there is more to worry about. After all, the Otsutsuki left a Karma mark on Boruto, so the young hero must find a way to counteract the seal lest he is taken over by the vile Otsutsuki.

What do you think about Jigen's backstory now...? Where do you rate the villain amongst Naruto's roster? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.