Boruto Puts Karma Timeline into Question with Strange Anime Detail

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations originally began with one of the strongest hooks it could possibly have as it featured an older Boruto with a strange power fighting against another person with that same ability in the destroyed ruins of the Hidden Leaf Village. But unlike the manga releases of the series, the anime has taken several detours from this initial hook as it has even yet to reveal what this power is while the manga is currently exploring its depths. This would not be a big issue if it weren’t for the fact that the original anime content has put the whole timeline of the series into question.

As fans continue to debate whether or not the anime is officially “canon,” the original content throws a wrench into things as it further confirms how long it’s been since Boruto helped to defeat Momoshiki. The latest episode of the series finally sees him coming to grips with the aftermath of this fight and the strange mark on his hand, but then it’s mentioned that it’s been several months since the end of the Hozuki Castle arc. So how long has it been since the Momoshiki fight?

There has yet to be an official timeline set for the either the manga or anime as we don’t really have a good grasp on how long it’s been since Boruto graduated from the ninja school to the current arc of the series. This “several months” comment implies that it’s been quite some time in between the last two episodes, and could also mean that the same length of time occurs between each arc.

If that’s the case, then how months has it been in the Naruto universe across 80 or so episodes since Momoshiki was defeated in the anime. Because if it’s been more than the several months already confirmed, why is Boruto concerned about the mark now? Even his battles with Urashiki didn’t spark any flashbacks? So why did it take nearly two real time years for Boruto to reflect on that massive fight?

The easy answer is that the anime created original content to allow the manga to progress more, but what does that mean for the lives of the characters themselves? Does this mean that Boruto has been in a state of arrested development simply because the manga wasn’t being adapted? What does this mean for the several months in real time that we’ve spent with these characters since then? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!