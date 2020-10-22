Boruto Cliffhanger Starts Naruto's Most Upsetting Mission Yet

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given us one of the most tense chapters in the manga's history, throwing out a number of signals that has fans fearing for one of the biggest characters of the franchise with a cliffhanger that might change the franchise forever. As Isshiki ravaged through the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, the powerful trio of Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke are doing their best to take down the leader of the Kara Organization and the strongest heroes are having to lay it all on the table if they want to save both themselves and the world at large.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 51, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Isshiki has taken over the body of Jigen and in doing so, has gotten a power boost making him perhaps the strongest ninja to ever appear in the franchise of Naruto and with his insane level of chakra coursing through his veins, his form can only last for a few days before it burns itself out. Needing to take a new form in Kawaki, Isshiki easily shows off his brand new power by immediately dispatching Sasuke with a single blow, showing that Naruto needs to take drastic measures to save his village and the world.

Naruto once again makes "a deal with the devil" and has a conversation with the nine tailed fox of Kurama residing within himself. The seventh Hokage has relied on the power of the mythical beast time and time again and over the years, they have grown far closer than what we originally saw when the anime franchise began. As the nine tailed fox explains, Naruto can perform an action that will grant him untold power, but may very well result in the popular Shonen character's demise.

Though we aren't sure if Naruto's days are in fact numbered, it certainly seems as if the franchise is going to change forever following the end of this latest story arc. With this brand new nine tailed form, the seventh hokage might have hit a new power level at a terrible cost.

Do you think Naruto's days are numbered? How do you foresee this saga coming to a close with the Kara Organization? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!