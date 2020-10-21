Naruto Reveals Why Isshiki Won't Kill Boruto

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations latest chapter of its manga has focused on the ongoing battle between the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha and the Kara Organization, but it seems as though the son of the seventh Hokage, Boruto, is safe from fear of death as the leader of the rogue ninja collective in Isshiki has far more nefarious plans for him. With Isshiki fully taking over the body of Jigen, he has gained a huge power boost by doing so but his body can only remain alive for a few days and thus needs a new host in the form of Kawaki.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 51, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

With the battle in full swing, Isshiki is able to effectively take down Sasuke Uchiha in one hit, taking him out of the fight much faster than folks expected. With Boruto threatening to kill himself to stop Isshiki's plan, the leader of the Kara Organization lays out his plan to not try to take over the son of Naruto's body, but to instead feed his body to the Ten Tails in order to spring forth the Divine Tree.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The Otsutsuki Clan is a band of celestial ninjas that move from world to world, feeding on the chakra of these different worlds to maintain their immortality. Aside from taking over Kawaki's body, he'll need the Karma infested form of Boruto to feed to the Ten Tails in order to bring about the Divine Tree that can in turn create "chakra fruit" which is formed by absorbing all the energy from a world.

Besides Boruto being stopped from killing himself, this chapter also gave us Naruto coming to an agreement with the nine tailed fox inside of his body to give him more power than he's ever seen before. With Kurama warning the seventh hokage that this transformation may very well be the death of him, Naruto marches on in a bid to save his son from being fed to the ten tails as well as saving his village from the nefarious plans of Isshiki.

What do you think of Isshiki's terrifying plan for Boruto? Do you think Naruto isn't long for this world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!