Naruto and Kurama Reunite in Boruto's New Chapter

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continued the fight against the Kara Organization, more specifically the battle against their leader in Jigen and the Otsutsuki personality that has taken control in Isshiki, and in this fight it seems as if the current seventh Hokage of Konoha, Naruto, has re-forged his relationship with the nine tailed fox, Kurama. With Jigen having been given a serious power boost by allowing Isshiki to take full control, the leader of Kara now is in desperate need of a new body and he plans to use Kawaki to save himself!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 51, you may want to steer clear as we're going to dive into serious spoiler territory!

In the first fight between Naruto, Sasuke, and Jigen, the head of Kara wasn't nearly as powerful as he is today, and the rogue ninja proves it by quickly dismantling Sasuke and trapping him within a series of cubes. With Naruto unable to sense his friend's chakra, he decides that this is a fight where he is going to give it his all, quite literally. The seventh Hokage has a chat with the nine tailed fox inside of him, as Kurama explains that there is yet one tactic for him to take, but hints that said power boost will most assuredly cost him his life.

(Photo: Viz Media)

With Naruto conceding that there is no other way, Kurama seemingly unleashes more power than he ever has before, boosting the Seventh Hokage's chakra to a level that we have never seen before and giving him an appearance that is far more like the nine tailed fox as well. While we don't necessarily know if this will spell the end for Naruto, it definitely seems as if the franchise is hinting that the one time titular character might be meeting his end.

For quite awhile, the Naruto series focused on the young ninja unable to control the monster that lied dormant within himself, but as he gained more control of himself and had more discussions with Kurama, they began to rely on one another. Taking this new tactic might prove to be the end for both Naruto and the Nine Tails, but it's clearly something that they are willing to do in service of their village and their family!

What do you think of this amazing power boost to Naruto? Do you think the Seventh Hokage is about to die?