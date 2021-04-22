Boruto’s New Kara Villains Form A Deadly Alliance

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has thrown a massive curveball into the battle between the Hidden Leaf Village and the Kara Organization, and while Jigen might not be currently leading the charge, it seems as if the rogue ninja collective is forming a new dangerous alliance that spells trouble for the new and old generations of Konoha. Both sides of the conflict suffered serious casualties in determining the future of the ninja world, leaving many fans wondering just what the next battle will be and who will be at the forefront of this cataclysmic confrontation.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, Chapter 57, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article.

In light of Jigen's demise, his spirit was able to convey one last message to his underling, Code, who was the last big member of the Kara Organization, but didn't have what was necessary to be a "Vessel" for the Ohtsutsuki, like Boruto and Kawaki had. Vowing revenge for the loss of his master, Code sets out on a journey to discover the best ways to eliminate his "power inhibitors" which he believes would grant him the ability to defeat the likes of Naruto and Sasuke in combat.

(Photo: Shueisha)

In order to learn the secret behind the unleashing of his power, Code awakens the mysterious Eida, a figure who is seemingly the latest addition to the Kara Organization with a number of abilities that make her a deadly threat. Touted as a being who "knows everything", Eida knows everything that has taken place during her lifetime but doesn't have the ability to look forward into the future. On top of this ability, everyone who comes into contact with Eida instantly falls in love with her, which creates a big problem for the newest Kara member.

Eida, as she explains to Code, was robbed of "ordinary love", as only those worthy of the Ohtsutsuki can evade her sway over their hearts, which sets Boruto right in her sights. Code and Eida agree to a partnership that might spell serious trouble for the future of the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village.

