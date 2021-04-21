Naruto Fans Are Geeking Out Over Eida's Debut in Boruto

Look out, Delta! If you thought this Kara vixen was the only one wanting to steal hearts in Boruto, then you would be wrong. Thanks to the manga, an all-new villain has made their debut, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is not holding back with its take on the character. After all, Eida isn't the type of girl you can just ignore, and fans are geeking out over her big debut.

As you can see in the slides below, Eida is drawing lots of attention from Naruto fans. This is to be expected since she made her full debut with the manga's latest chapter. Fans were united with Code as the villain finally got Eida out of hibernation, and he learned quickly she is not all that she seems.

In fact, Eida is even more powerful than Amado made clear, and she has several wishes in life that may never be met. Her callous personality and aloof behavior are enough to get some fans interested in her gimmick. And when you factor in her gorgeous looks, well - it is easy to see Naruto fans have a new female villain to stan!

What do you think of Eida's debut? Do you think the vixen is going to become a fan-favorite or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.