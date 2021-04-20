Dragon Ball Super and Boruto Have Dropped Their New Chapters: Read

✖

Dragon Ball Super and Boruto are moving along with their respective arcs this week after a solid wait. Today marks the release date of each titles' latest chapter. You can read Dragon Ball Super chapter 71 if you would like as well as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 57.

The big release comes at the end of April as expected, so fans can check out the chapters ASAP. Both of them are available to readers in the United States through Viz Media. The chapters are free to read given their recent release, and you will not want to miss either one.

After all, Dragon Ball Super chapter 71 follows a clever cliffhanger from March. The series has pit Granolah against the Saiyan race in a new way now that he is the universe's most powerful fighter. Goku and Vegeta are training still to level up their limits even further. But if they are not careful, they will be bulldozed by Granolah.

As for Boruto, the manga has its own cliffhanger to address. The manga's last chapter ended with the villain Code recovering a long-dead Kara member who was sentenced to death. The heroine is now awake thanks to the baddie, and readers are eager to learn whether Eida is a friend or foe to Code's goal.

If you want to catch up on either of these manga series, Shonen Jump is where you need to be. Viz Media has a catalog of both Boruto and Dragon Ball Super in full. To access those libraries, you will need to subscribe to Viz Media at just $1.99 USD a month.

Are you caught up with these series yet? Which of these Shonen Jump releases were you looking forward to the most? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.