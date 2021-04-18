Naruto Stuns Fans with Boruto's Latest Kashin Koji Reveal

✖

Naruto Uzumaki has kept a tight lid on the Hidden Leaf since he became the Homage, and Boruto has shown how good his tenure has been. The sequel has gone to great lengths to show Naruto's influence on the city. Now, it seems the village has an unwelcome guest, and Boruto fans are freaking out over the welcome's revelation about Kashin Koji.

If you will recall, Kashin is one of the inner members of Kara, and he has some seriously suspicious powers. The white-haired ninja has drawn comparisons to Jiraiya too many times for comfort. He can use the Rasengan and even summon toads just like the late Sannin. And as it turns out, his chakra is even registered to the Hidden Leaf.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

Episode 195 confirmed this was true when Kashin met with Delta outside of the village. The man tells his comrade there is a league of ninja in the town who monitor for intruders by checking the chakra signatures in the Hidden Leaf. Kashin warns Delta she will be found out immediately if she steps foot into the Hidden Leaf, but he is safe to go in. And once he lands inside the city walls, Kashin is clear to proceed.

Clearly, this means Kashin has ties to the Hidden Leaf Village. His chakra signature is known to the city, and he is able to enter its walls without raising alarm. Of course, this has only fueled speculation that Kashin is connected to Jiraiya in some way, and the evidence in Boruto is hard to deny in this case.

What did you make of this shocking moment? Do you have any theories about Kashin Koji...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.