Boruto's New Chapter Presents Team 7's New Strange Mission

Dragon Ball Super is currently on hiatus, with the Granolah The Survivor Arc's ending causing the Shonen series to go on hiatus as the creators behind the manga need time to work on the new arc. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues however, with the latest manga chapter arriving and presenting Team 7 with a strange new chapter in their lives, as Shikamaru attempts to break down then new mission's parameters and how it involves Konoha's two new unlikely residents.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 73, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

In this new chapter, Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki learn more about Eida and her abilities, discovering that she has the ability to place anyone under her control, unless they are vessels for the Otsutsuki. Shikamaru breaks down the fact that Eida is so strong that it wouldn't be difficult for her to take over the world if she so desired, with the shadow-wielding right hand man to the Seventh Hokage explaining:

"We've got to avoid making an enemy out of her, at all costs and to that end I devised this next mission of yours. It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that it all hinges on your actions whether Eida ends up as a friend or foe to Konoha."

With Sarada inquiring what Team 7 should do, Shikamaru tells them the unexpected in that they'll be required to "cohabitate" with both Eida and Daemon, aka live with the former members of Code's Kara Organization. As Shikamaru also explains, Eida can see anything happening in the world now, or even in the past, meaning that she was watching their meeting transpire. Hilariously, Eida simply falls more in love with Kawaki by watching the gathering take place, with the former Vessel continuing to be her main target and the reason behind why both herself and Daemon are joining the Hidden Leaf.

While Code was not featured in this latest chapter, the heir to Jigen is most likely busy preparing his new army to besiege Konoha.

Do you think the ticking time bombs of Eida and Daemon can operate for long under Konoha's roof? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.