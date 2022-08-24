Naruto Opens the Floodgates With Hinata's Emotional Return

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is gearing up for the next wave of fights in the next major arc of the series, and the newest chapter has really open the floodgates with Hinata Hyuga's emotional return to the series. It has been a tumultuous time for Boruto Uzumaki and the rest of Team 7 as after the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki it's only gone downhill as Code decided to make his move. It might not have worked out as well for Code as the villain might have wanted, but it was only making things worse for Boruto as he was in the midst of recovery from dying and coming back to life.

Boruto has been out of the picture after Momoshiki Otsutsuki forced him back to life, but after Code's attack on the Hidden Leaf Village, there's no real time to hesitate anymore. It's time for the Hidden Leaf to make some countermeasures with others, and unfortunately this means Boruto has to go back to the battlefield. And for Hinata, this is her son putting himself in danger once more shortly after losing his life and she can't hold back anymore. The newest chapter brings her back, and reveals just how much she has been quietly suffering.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 72 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Shikamaru agree to Amado's pitch of bringing Eida and Daemon into the village, and with this he decides to brace them for what's to come. He sends out for Naruto and Team 7, and this means Boruto has to return to the fight. As he prepares to leave his house, Hinata arrives and while she says it's great he's leaving on a mission she ends up shedding a tear. Hinata then tearfully explains that while she wants to send Boruto off with a smile, she can't but hold back her emotions anymore.

She worries that each time he heads out, he won't make it back. But Boruto assures her that he really has no choice, and has really already died once before. It's the worst thing his mother could possibly here, but unfortunately she also knows there's no choice. Unfortunately as much as she wants to stop Boruto from risking his life, he literally can't do it or the village would be in danger. It's a tough pill to swallow for everyone involved. But that's the shinobi world.

