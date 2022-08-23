Naruto Cliffhanger Introduces the Series' Most Powerful Army

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen a major shake-up in the ranks of the Kara Organization. Now that Code has lost two of his allies in Eida and Daemon, who were both convinced to join up with Konoha by the former head of research and development for Kara, Amado, the failed vessel needs some back-up. Unfortunately for the ninja world, Code's prayer has been answered as a new fighting force has arrived which is sure to be one of the biggest challenges yet for Boruto and Team 7.

While Code might no longer have the power of Eida and Daemon backing him up at this point, his own awakened power seems to have netted him a major boost in the allies department. Using his Chakra and ability to create "claw marks" that act as teleportation portals, Code explains how he plans on using the body of the Ten-Tails to mold a new army:

"The claw marks are made by mixing just a little iron from my blood with physically embodied chakra. They're half material, half chakra. My hidden weapon. There used to be a limit to how many I could put out at one time but the restored me can create enough to completely enwrap this behemoth, a previously impossible feat. A biju is by nature a giant lump of chakra, so I'm simply splitting it up, like pinching pieces off of molding clay."

What arises from Code's new ability is a countless string of warriors, that, hilariously enough, look like Frieza from Dragon Ball Z, and are all adorned in his claw marks, meaning that they too can also teleport depending on where Code's marks have been placed. Though the Kara Organization might have lost a few members, Code has managed to gain quite the force in this latest chapter.

In the Fourth Ninja World War of Naruto: Shippuden, the ninja world had to contend with enemies and allies brought back from the grave by Kibito, and with these numbers at his beck and call, perhaps Code will begin a new ninja world war for the next generation.

What do you think of Code's new army?