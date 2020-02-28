Boruto Preps Major Jigen vs Kashin Koji Battle

Kashin Koji is a mystery in the world of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and while his origins are still shrouded in secrecy, his motives are becoming more clear as he hints at challenging the current leader of Kara, Jigen. With Jigen at his weakest at present, following his titanic fight against both Naruto and Sasuke, Koji is clearly taking this as an opportunity to claim the reins of the villainous organization for himself. While there have been plenty of hints as to who Kashin may be, it seems that we may be getting some answers sooner rather than later as his fight against Jigen is hinted at!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter 43, you may want to steer clear of the remainder of this article as we’ll be diving into some deep spoiler territory!

Koji is a mystery that has had many fans of Naruto scratching their heads while believing that his connection to Konoha may be far deeper than we realize. In past battles, Koji himself has demonstrated a number of moves that are both basically trademarked to both Naruto and his former sensei of Jiraiya. Creating a Rasengan and summoning a toad during two battles, some fans believe that Koji may be a resurrected Jiraiya!

In the most recent chapter, Team 7 was able to accomplish their goal of freeing the seventh Hokage from the seal that was placed upon him by Jigen. With Naruto now free, the big problem was now defeating Boro, the invincible member of Kara that was able to regenerate from seemingly any wound. With Boruto and company going so far as to blow off his upper torso with a well placed Rasengan, all seemed lost until Sarada stepped up to the plate and worked out a plan.

Coming to the realization that Boro had a small device in his system that was allowing him to regenerate any battle damage, Sarada and her teammates managed to destroy the device and with a power boost from his Karma upgrade, Boruto disintegrated the foe with a massive Rasengan!

At the tail end of the chapter, Koji reveals his plan to take down Jigen while the leader of Kara is recovering from his battle against two of Konoha’s most powerful ninja. The battle between these two Kara heavyweights is sure to be a big one and we can’t wait to see it play out in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

Who do you think will win in a fight between Koji and Jigen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!