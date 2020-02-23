Naruto Teases Boruto's Ultimate Loss

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest arc has revealed the downsides of Boruto and Kawaki learning how to better harness their Karma mark powers, and as the fight to save Naruto from Boro got even worse things got worse for Boruto too. Because while Boruto continues to break through new levels of strength with each new fight, he's also becoming a much stronger would be host for Momoshiki Otsutsuki's power. It was previously teased that the Karma seal was just a way to keep the Otsutsuki Clan moving from host body to body, and the latest chapter confirmed it in full.

Chapter 43 of the series revealed Boruto's powerful new form as his Karma unleashed to a new extent, but the major drawback of this is that Boruto wasn't in control in the slightest. In fact, Momoshiki Otsutsuki seems to continue his consciousness inside of Boruto and is just biding his time until Boruto is ripe enough to take over the body completely and destroy everything Boruto holds dear.

When Boro's rampage manages to knock Boruto out in the process, Boruto's body surprisingly begins to float in the air and glow with a powerful aura. It's here that he now has a horn coming out from the side of his head, and Momoshiki begins to speak. He's much stronger and faster, and even steals a little bit of chakra from Naruto in order to keep fighting. But it doesn't last too long.

As Momoshiki begins to fade out and the Karma transformation runs out of chakra, Momoshiki teases an ultimate loss for Boruto that's still on the horizon with, "No, no, not yet my dear blue-eyed boy. It's still a ways away that you'll lose it all." When Momoshiki originally lost to Boruto, he mentioned how Boruto's blue eyes would one day "take everything away" but it wasn't quite clear what this meant.

But with Boruto unlocking the Jougan power and tapping into a new Karma transformation, it's becoming increasingly clear that he will continue to get stronger until the day that strength might come back to bite him. But what do you think of this ominous tease? What does Momoshiki have in mind for Boruto? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

