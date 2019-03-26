‘Boruto’ Reveals New Curse Seal Type

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has begun a new arc featuring the returning Naruto favorite Jugo, and it has brought back the curse seals to the franchise in a deadly new way. These curse seals are not only causing Jugo to go berserk, but random villagers and wildlife are losing themselves to it as well. But the latest episode teases a new type of curse seal.

Two new mysterious foes appear to fight Team 15, and they are wearing a device on their necks that when activated, gives them the power of the curse seal. It’s certainly a unique application of these mysterious new seals.

When Team 15 is heading back to the village afflicted with the curse seals they are attacked by a yet unnamed brother and sister pair. They are impressed by the fact Sumire was able to dodge their initial attack, and revel in the fact that they wanted to test them out. The two of them then touch a device they have on their neck, and a curse seal begins to form on them.

Giving them the same curse seal pattern and red eyes as those in the village, but allowing them to retain their sanity, the two are boosted in strength. Though it’s not clear just yet how much their strength has increased as the fight will continue in the next episode. But this is an interesting idea. The curse seals have always been organic, and have been portrayed as a deadly power.

But these devices negate all of that as it seems it allows the users to use the power of the seals without any of the negative drawbacks on the body. Like the various scientific ninja tools easing the lives of ninja earlier in the series, these represent a dangerous new use for science in the Naruto world. That something as dangerous as the Curse Seal power could be modified and contained into a device like this. It’s a brand new Curse Seal, overall.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

