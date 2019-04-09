New ‘Boruto’ Opening Features Emotional Jiraiya, Minato Throwback

Boruto is ready to hit up fans with new episodes, and it is bringing out that story in style. After all, a brand-new opening for the show has gone live, and it features a sneaky emotional reference to two favorite ninjas.

So, if you are ready to feel a bit weepy, then it is time you checked out his “Golden Time” opening.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit up fans with a new episode. The anime crossed its 100-episode milestone, and it celebrated with a new opening. The clip has been met with rave reviews, and fans were quick to point out a quick scene which many might have missed.

If you scrubbed the opening about a minute in, fans will see Boruto on the battlefield. The clip sees the ninja charge up a Rasengan, but the attack is not powered like usual. In the next scene, Boruto can be found winding the attack back, but his arm shifts. One moment, the arm belongs to Boruto, and the next sees Minato’s arm come into view before Jiraiya follows and then Naruto.

The touching moment is easy to missing thanks to some sneaky transitions. The arms shift very quickly, but it is impossible to deny the costume changes that occur. When slowed down, the emotional tribute is easy to see, and it pays homage to some of Naruto’s most iconic Rasengan users. Not only is Minato the grandfather of Boruto, but Jiraiya would have become the boy’s god-grandfather. Now, Boruto is carrying out their wills alongside his father, and fans are glad to see their memories have not been forgotten.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

