Boruto Cliffhanger Welcomes Back Orochimaru

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations welcomed Orochimaru back to the anime with the cliffhanger in the newest episode. The anime has reached the climax of the Kara Actuation arc as Boruto, Sarada, Konohamaru and Mugino are now in Victor's laboratory trying to stop him from fully growing a new Divine Tree. Orochimaru has been more involved with this arc than he has in the past because of how much Mitsuki was hurt following the first clash against the Kara member Deepa. It seems that it has drawn his attention even more than expected as he's made his way to the battle officially.

The newest episode of the series continues the fight against Victor and Deepa as Boruto and Sarada might seem like they are in over their head. As Mugino was trying to escape and safely escort the Fire region's Feudal Lord out of the laboratory, he's soon accosted by Victor's assistant. But surprisingly, Orochimaru arrives to save him and deals with the assistant instantly.

Chapter 174 of the series takes the Kara Actuation arc to an intense new level as Victor has successfully sprouted a recreation of the Divine Tree. Now Konohamaru has teamed up with Boruto and Sarada once more to keep it from bearing a new fruit, much like the danger of it was during the original series. Konohamaru tells Mugino to escape and save the feudal lord, but soon he runs into trouble that he can't handle alone because he's been injured.

When Victor's assistant threatens to kill him, two cloaked figures suddenly appear and save him. The first cloaked figure makes a few quick swipes and the assistant turns to dust in an instant. It's soon revealed that this was Orochimaru (and the second is likely a healed Mitsuki), and it's apparent that he's taken an interest in the newly sprouted Divine Tree.

It's currently unclear as to what kind of role Orochimaru will play in the climax of the Kara Actuation arc, but he's most likely going to be key in helping to stop this new Divine Tree from blooming. But what do you think? Curious to see if Orochimaru will be drawn into the fight against Kara? How do you think the Kara Actuation arc will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!