Boruto Promo Sets Up its Most Important Rematch Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached the climax of the Kara Actuation arc, and a new promo for the next episode of the series sets the stage for the most important rematch of the arc as Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha take on the members of Kara once more. Boruto and the members of Team 7 hit a major roadblock during a mission when they found themselves face to face with two members of Kara's Inners, and they were soundly defeated by Deepa and his ability to harden his body like stone.

Team 7 was so defeated that they were left in critical condition and Boruto and Sarada had to train themselves back up to not only fighting shape, but stronger than they were the last time. Now we'll finally see how successful their respective training was as Boruto and Sarada prepare for the rematch against Deepa in the next episode.

Boruto Episode 174 Preview (11/15) (The Rematch Begins between —Deepa vs Boruto and Sarada) pic.twitter.com/KH1vVbQBpg — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 8, 2020

Episode 174 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled "The Revival of the Divine Tree" and like the title suggests, it will be picking up immediately after the cliffhanger from the newest episode that saw Victor use an experiment to forge a budding plant that looked exactly like the Otsutsuki Clan's divine tree. Although Konohamaru and Mugino were the ones at the scene, it looks like Boruto and Sarada will find their way there as well.

Deepa completely thrashed Boruto and Sarada the first time around, and thus the two of them have been spending the last few episodes of the anime training in ways to improve their chances. Boruto had developed a stronger version of his Rasengan, and Sarada worked to improve the use of her Sharingan. Soon we'll see whether or not the two of them trained enough to defeat Deepa as they fight against the Kara member in the next episode of the series.

How are you liking the Kara Actuation arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far? How do you think the rematch against Deepa will go? Curious to see if Boruto and Sarada made themselves strong enough to defeat Deepa this time around?