Boruto Shares Update on Mitsuki's Critical Condition

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had pretty much wrecked Boruto and Sarada during their first real bout against the members of Kara, and the newest episode of the series revealed that Mitsuki did not make it out completely unscathed as he's now in a critical condition. Because of Deepa's revealed ability to harden his body instantaneously due to being able to mold the carbon in his body, Boruto and Sarada had been brutally beaten and knocked unconscious. To save them, Mitsuki had to use his Sage Mode that actively harms his body as much as it gives him a boost.

Episode 167 of the series sees that Mitsuki indeed was able to use Sage Mode to fly away and escape from Deepa, but it also hurts his body the entire time. It was soon revealed that his body was damaged a great deal through his extended use of the power, and now his body is in critical condition.

After confirming that he made a safe escape with Boruto and Sarada, Mitsuki crashes in a crater on the ground. Soon after, we find out that Boruto and Sarada have been admitted to the hospital for their injuries but Mitsuki's body was damaged to such an extent that the only one who could help him was his parent, Orochimaru.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Orochimaru confirms that in order to save Mitsuki he needs to undergo a risky procedure. The cells in his body are starting to break down, and Orochimaru's worried because he's told Mitsuki not to use his Sage Mode. It turns out that it's because Mitsuki's organs are no longer functioning properly and now he needs to create new ones from scratch. The risk there comes from whether or not Mitsuki's body will be able to hold out.

Mitsuki's critical condition is certainly a surprise, but it's only one of the many surprises of the anime's original Kara Actuation arc. Now that Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki have seen just how strong the members of Kara can be (and just how hurt they will be if they don't prepare properly), it's going to be rough to figure out a proper plan of counterattack.

Mitsuki's critical condition is certainly a surprise, but it's only one of the many surprises of the anime's original Kara Actuation arc. Now that Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki have seen just how strong the members of Kara can be (and just how hurt they will be if they don't prepare properly), it's going to be rough to figure out a proper plan of counterattack.