Boruto Synopsis Introduces Naruto's Next Villain

The Kara Organization has made some decidedly big moves in the latest episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime, with Jigen managing to hold his own against the power of both the Seventh Hokage Naruto and the last remaining member of the Uchiha Clan, Sasuke. With a new preview, it seems that Team 7 is going to have to go through a serious fight in order to rescue the head of Konoha as Boruto and his friends will be forced to fight Boro, one of the strongest members of the rogue ninja collective.

Boro himself is an interesting member of the Kara Organization, not just thanks to his overall power level, but also thanks to his role as a cult leader, pushing numerous members of the Ninja World to back to the goals of his sect and the goals of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. As readers of the manga know, Team 7 has decided to add one new member to their trio with Kawaki, as the new quartet is set to start a rescue mission that will see them running into one of Kara' strongest members. With Sasuke and Naruto losing territory as Jigen unloads his insane power, it's clear that even the new incarnation of Team 7 might not be enough to save them from Kara's leader.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this promo for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations titled "The New Team 7," which gives us a hint as to how Boro will be battling the quartet who are seeking to save the Seventh Hokage and put the threat of the Kara Organization to an end:

Boruto Episode 206 WSJ Preview Text Image. Title: “New Team 7”, slated to air on ~ (7/4) Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/vKaGnyLHFG — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 24, 2021

While several members of Kara have been defeated so far thanks to the strength of Konoha's forces, it's clear that the biggest battles of the sequel series are still ahead for the new generation of warriors within the ninja world. With even Naruto and Sasuke unable to defeat Jigen, it's clear that this latest Arc still has some insane battles on the way.

