Boruto Title Teases Jigen's Big Comeback

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is continuing to tell the story of the "Vessel" known as Kawaki and his inclusion into the Hidden Leaf Village and the Uzumaki Clan, and it seems that following Naruto's insane battle against Delta, the leader of the Kara Organization is about to make his presence known. While anime fans have yet to see the full power of Jigen unleashed, based on the power that we've seen from Kara members such as Delta, Kashin Koji, and more, it's clear that the head of the nefarious collective is going to cause some major problems for Konoha.

Not much has been revealed regarding the origin of Jigen, but rest assured, there will be some major events that will dive further into the current leader of the Kara Organization. With Naruto recently defeating Delta, resulting in her death as she makes sure that she wasn't captured by the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village, it's clear that the rogue ninja group will do anything to see their goals come to fruition. As both Kawaki and Boruto are struggling with the mysterious energy known as Karma, it's clear that the Kara Organization is posing a threat to the ninja world in more ways than one.

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life shared the upcoming titles for the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which will feature a titanic struggle against the Kara Organization and its insanely powerful leader in Jigen, which will have major effects on the ninja world:

Jigen Fight confirmed Coming Episode 203-204! With the Title of Episode 203 "Surprise Attack" Same Title as Chapter 36#boruto — Jackson ジャクソン{JIGEN SZN} (@Boruto4life) May 19, 2021

The "Vessel Arc" has introduced anime fans to Kawaki, a fan-favorite character that has already left quite the impression on the Hidden Leaf throughout his appearances in the pages of the manga, and his arrival has also given fans a bigger look into the organization known as Kara. Though the likes of Delta and Kashin Koji have proved themselves to be some of the strongest villains that the Hidden Leaf Village has faced, Jigen is in a weight class of his own and fans will see this soon enough.

What do you expect from this upcoming Jigen confrontation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.