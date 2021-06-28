Lil Nas X Nods to Naruto at the BET Awards

✖

Lil Nas X has been on the rise since he hit the music scene with "Old Town Road" but he is far from finished with the industry. In the past year, the rapper came back to the charts with his hit single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" which drew a little controversy with its music video. Of course, this means fans of Lil Nas X were eager to see how he would hit up the BET Awards as they happened last night, and a few noticed his nod to Naruto along the way.

Over on Twitter, Lil Nas X posted a photo of the outfit he wore on the show's red carpet. The stunning dress included a deep-cut bodice that buttoned similar to a suit jacket, and the dress skirt was melded together with a blue-and-white suit jacket. As you can see below, the look is gorgeous and perfectly tailored to Lil Nas X, and Naruto fans spotted a few curious details on the dress.

This outfit shall know pain pic.twitter.com/YW1E6CdR7C — Sri ശ്രീധരൻ (@The_Srigle) June 28, 2021

As you can see, there are a few nods to Naruto on the dress itself. In one place, fans can find a close-up portrait of Pain who led the Akatsuki. The Naruto: Shippuden villain is shown in all of his pierced glory, and that is not the only reference to him. A large pair of Rinnegan eyes are found on another part of the skirt surrounded by Akatsuki clouds.

Finally, the organization itself got a shout-out from the dress as several members of the Akatsuki can be found. It seems like Pain is at the front while others like Deidara, Kisame, and Kakuzu lurk in the shadows.

For anyone like myself who is obsessed with this look, Lil Nas X worked with Italian designer Andrea Grossi to make the dress. The full-skirt gown is something out of a fairy tail with its color scheme, but its patterns reference everything from social justice to anime. So if we had to crown a best-dressed for the carpet, well - Lil Nas X has our vote!

What do you make of the rapper's red carpet look? Do you think you could rock this Lil Nas X piece?