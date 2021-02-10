New Boruto Promo Hypes Kara's Next Anime Mission

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been exploring the battle between Team 7 and Ao, a member of the Hidden Mist Village who has allied himself with the Kara Organization, but a new promo for the future of the anime has revealed what Jigen and the rest of his nefarious collective of rogue ninjas will be up to down the road within the television series. With the Vessel Arc introducing us to some of the big movers and shakers within the Kara Organization, it is clear that the Hidden Leaf Village is in for some rough seas ahead!

The Vessel Arc is the saga that fans have been waiting to see in the anime for some time, with the arrival of Kawaki who has become the biggest new character introduced in the sequel series created by Masashi Kishimoto. The battle against Ao by Team 7 and several other ninjas of Konoha has been tragic, considering that the ninja of the Hidden Mist was a legendary member of the resistance against the Akatsuki during the Fourth Ninja World War that took place in Naruto Shippuden! The Kara Organization has far more nefarious plots ahead of it and this new promo details just what is in store for Boruto and his teammates from the Hidden Leaf.

Twitter User Abdul S17 shared this new promo for the future of the Kara Organization in the anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, hinting that we'll dive into the origins of Kawaki and dive further into the breakdown of each member of Kara:

Boruto Anime New Advert Page for Kara and the ongoing ‘Vessel Arc’! (@Nite_Baron, was unable to provide a clear translation for some of the information due to the quality of the scan, but he did his best) pic.twitter.com/4jhckdbDBU — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 4, 2021

Ao recently revealed why he is working for Kara, as the collection of villains was able to not only give him a purpose in life but also give him some insane weaponry using a level of technology not seen in the ninja world to date. As the anime continues to tell the long-awaited stories from its source material in the manga, expect some massive battle between Kara and Konoha in the future.

