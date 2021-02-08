Boruto Sees Ao Make a Chilling Declaration

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen Ao make a chilling declaration with the newest episode of the series! After making his grand return to the series with a special tribute episode honoring the casualties of Fourth Great Ninja War, one of the biggest twists of the Vessel arc thus far is that Ao is actually one of the Outers working for the shadowy Kara organization. Not only that, but he had come back to the Hidden Leaf Village for one dark purpose in the first place. Now he's back into the fold with the latest episodes of the series.

Tasked with clearing out any in the area in search of the vessel around the wrecked airship, Ao had come across Boruto and the other members of Team 7. Killing Mugino in the previous episode and attempting to kill the rest before they managed to escape, Episode 185 of the series sees Ao make the chilling declaration that he's going to continue with this mission because he's only a tool meant to be used by Kara.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Episode 185 of the series sees Ao searching for Boruto and the others while they are coming up with a potential counterattack to use against Ao's technologically upgraded body. He's made hints of the fact he no longer views himself as a shinobi (and thus has tossed out that pride), but this episode sees him confirm this to Kashin Koji (who has been shown to be just as cold blooded as Ao).

Koji confronts Ao about letting Boruto and the others get away in the previous episode, and Ao admits he was surprised to see that his enemy this time is the Hokage's son that he met not long before. Koji wonders whether or not they have softened him, but Ao reveals that he no longer holds such feelings. Mentioning that he feels like the shinobi part of him died years ago, and now that he's just a tool being kept alive by science, Ao is committed to carrying out Kara's wishes.

Ao keeps saying he lacks emotions, but Koji's not quite convinced yet and sees it as a test of Ao's resolve. But there's a different goal behind Ao's actions, however, as in order to fully distance himself from his shinobi past he'll defeat them with the power of ninja tools.