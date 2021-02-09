New Boruto Promo Details Kawaki's First Fight

✖

A new promo teases Kawaki's first real fight in an upcoming Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! The Vessel arc of the anime series is currently in the midst of its first intense fight as Boruto and the other members of Team 7 are trying their best to combat the assassin Ao and his scientific ninja tool upgrades. But the anime has also made sure to remind us that this is all in service of bringing the series one step closer to the debut of the titular vessel of the arc, Kawaki. But when will Kawaki actually get into the fight himself?

According to a new promo for a future episode of the series, Kawaki will be joining the fight fairly soon. A new synopsis for Episode 189 of the series (as spotted by @Abdul_S17 and @NiteBaron on Twitter) details Kawaki's first big solo fight in the anime, and even gives away some of the big developments that popped up in the original manga series. Major spoilers for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are below, so read at your own risk!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Episode 189 is reportedly titled "Resonance" (which pairs up with Chapter 25 from the original manga release) and the synopsis begins by revealing not only Kawaki's first fight, but his first real opponent, "The battle between Kawaki, 'the vessel' and Garo, an Outer of Kara, who's trying to bring Kawaki back has begun!" As the synopsis continues, fans are privy to some of the quirks at Kawaki's disposal.

"Boruto and the rest are only spectators in the battle, which is between Garo, who has scientific ninja tools all over his body, and Kawaki, who uses his arms which he can alter into various shapes," the synopsis reads. But the final bit of the synopsis gives away something pretty significant for Boruto and Kawaki's future moving forward, "As the fierce battle continues, Kawaki, who is exhausted begins to get overpowered, and gets captured. However, at that point something happens to Kawaki's body. As if by a resonance, something also happens to Boruto's body as well."

Are you excited to see Kawaki finally get into the anime with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Curious to see how the anime will be handling such an important character? Which Kawaki moments are you most excited to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!