Boruto Promo Teases Kawaki's Special Ties to Naruto

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations turned a lot of heads when the anime finally introduced the "Vessel" in Kawaki, a young ninja who found himself in the clutches of the Kara Organization, but now that the mysterious figure has been welcomed with open arms into the Uzumaki Clan, a preview for the next episode proves that Kawaki has more in common with Naruto than we thought. The Seventh Hokage has been working desperately to make sure that Kawaki comes to consider the Hidden Leaf Village his new home, and following the deadly battle against Delta, it's clear that Konoha needs all the help it can get.

Kawaki, much like Boruto, is currently afflicted with the mysterious energy known as Karma, which grants both the young ninjas extraordinary power but at a deadly cost. In the preview for the upcoming episode, we see Kawaki apparently learning more about the nine-tailed fox bouncing around within the Seventh Hokage, as the Kyuubi lets it be known that he sees a similarity between Kawaki and Naruto. Unlike Boruto, who grew up with a loving family life, Kawaki was on his own throughout his younger days, similarly to the situation that befell Naruto as he was shunned by the Hidden Leaf for harboring the power of the Nine-Tails within his own body.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the preview for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, titled "Empty Tears", which will apparently not only show further similarities between Kawaki and Naruto, but also will have the Vessel learning more about the Nine-Tails itself:

Boruto Episode 201 Preview (English Sub) Title: “Empty Tears" (空っぽの涙) [5/30] pic.twitter.com/BpQvyrkYkB — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 23, 2021

In the recent battle against Delta, Naruto was able to pull off a victory against the powerful member of the Kara Organization, but it's clear that Konoha's troubles are far from over, as there are still plenty of dangerous ninjas that make up this nefarious collective. With episode titles hinting that the leader of Kara, Jigen, is getting ready to take a far more hands-on approach to reclaim the Vessel and taking the Hidden Leaf Village down a peg.

What do you think of the similarities between Kawaki and Naruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.