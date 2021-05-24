Boruto Bonds Naruto and Kawaki Together Through a Special New Arm

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations bonded Naruto Uzumaki and Kawaki together with a special new arm! The Kawaki saga is now the core focus of the anime series, and Naruto and the others just made their way through the first real fight of the arc when Naruto defeated Delta of Kara. They did not come out of this fight unscathed, however, as Delta's deadly tricks still took them by surprise. Even more surprising than that, however, was when Kawaki jumped in front of Naruto and Himawari to save them from one of Delta's destructive lasers.

This left Kawaki without an arm despite his ninja tool enhanced body due to the laser's ability to break down things at an atomic level, and the newest episode of the series reveals a unique solution to this new problem. After Katasuke fits Kawaki for a replacement prosthetic, Naruto decides to speed things along by providing Kawaki with one of his instead.

Kawaki getting the new chakra arm, powered up by Naruto’s Charka. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/G8rjBVBN3L — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 23, 2021

Episode 200 of the series begins exploring the fallout of the fight with Delta, and it's confirmed that Kawaki indeed lost his right arm in the fight. Katasuke measured Kawaki for a replacement, but since he tunes each prosthetic to a particular shinobi's chakra it was going to take a while before Kawaki could get one to use. Hearing this Naruto asks for one of his older replacements instead.

Forcing the arm on Kawaki, Naruto then funnels his chakra through it. It ends up working like a charm, but the caveat from here on out is that Naruto will always have to push some of his chakra through it. Naruto says it's not a problem as it's pretty much like maintaining a shadow clone, and he's just fine with maintaining it. As he explains, chakra is a binding force and now the two of them are bonded stronger than ever.

This goes to show just how close Naruto and Kawaki have become in such a short time, and now that Naruto is helping Kawaki train how to use chakra the two of them are only going to get closer from here.