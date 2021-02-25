Boruto Explains the Ultimate Goal of the Otsutsuki

✖

Though Boruto doesn't have a nine-tailed fox bouncing around his body like his father Naruto, he is currently struggling with the terrifying energy known as Karma, devised by the Otsutsuki, with the latest chapter of Masashi Kishimoto's manga revealing the celestial ninjas main goal for the universe. With the Kara Organization acting as the arm of the Otsutsuki, recent events have changed the nefarious collective astronomically since the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, leaving an impact on the Hidden Leaf Village that has changed everything forever for all the ninja of Konoha and the world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 55, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

With Jigen defeated by Naruto implementing an insanely powerful new transformation and some last-minute trickery from the vessel known as Kawaki, his soul has reached out to the final chance for the Otsutsuki to continue on in the character of Code. Breaking down what Code needs to do in order to continue the bloodline of the Otsutsuki, Jigen also goes into detail about the overall goals of the celestial ninjas that have been such a burden on the ninja world for the majority of the franchise.

As the spirit of Isshiki explains, before blinking out of existence, the Otsutsuki have been absorbing the chakra of different worlds not only to survive, but to evolve, multiply, and eventually become gods themselves. Through Karam, the Otsutsuki has been able to continue their legacies through the bodies of ninja that they encounter. Specifically, Boruto is still a threat to the Hidden Leaf Village, as the karma of Momoshiki still threatens his life and causes him to attack those around him, with him recently taking Sasuke's eye.

As fans of Konoha know, the Otsutsuki were originally pulling the strings of the Akatsuki, pushing Madara Uchiha and Obito to commit their nefarious atrocities. With the Kara Organization, the "space ninjas" are taking a far more direct approach, but have seen their ranks thinned as a result.

What do you think of the main goal of the Otsutsuki? Do you think Boruto will eventually be free of the Karma within himself? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.