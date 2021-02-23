Naruto Teases Boruto's Awakening with a New Power

✖

Naruto is teasing Boruto Uzumaki's awakening with a debut of a new power in the newest episode of the series! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had recently made it through the first big fight of the Vessel arc as Boruto and the rest of Team 7 worked together to defeat the deadly assassin Ao. With this being the start of the Kawaki saga in the anime as a whole, however, things were far from over as the cliffhanger to the previous episode of the series had Boruto and the others come face to face with the dangerous Kashin Koji of Kara.

With Kashin Koji already proving to be a deadly figure with his prior introduction to the series, Koji quickly upped the ante with his arrival as he turned his attention to Team 7. Although he's far too strong for all of them to take on in the moment, luckily Boruto taps into the mysterious power stemming from the mark on his hand known as "Karma." This sparked Koji's curiousity:

Yet again how long did the Boruto community wait for this moment? We waited and waited but it finally came - Boruto Full Karma Activation #Boruto pic.twitter.com/O09RDyEv0B — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 21, 2021

When Boruto and the others were held back by Kashin Koji's sealing jutsu, Konohamaru was able to break out and begin his counterattack. Unfortunately this does not go as planned as Konohamaru is soon overwhelmed by Koji's surprisingly familiar bag of tricks. Making matters worse is how weakened they had become following the fight with Ao. But Boruto taps into this power.

The mark left on his hand by Momoshiki Otsutsuki begins to spread throughout his body and it has the power to completely absorb Koji's powerful jutsu. Koji says he's "astonished" to see Karma, and he notes that Boruto was the one that Momoshiki had "chosen." Boruto himself finally notices that the mark had spread in such a way, but he falls unconscious before he can question it.

Seeing this, Kashin Koji decides to withdraw as he thanks them for showing him something "interesting" as he notes that it's the first time Boruto uses this power. Karma was a big transformation fans have wanted to see in the anime for quite some time, so what did you think of its big debut?