Boruto Reveals an Intense Kidnapping Crisis

Although fans were introduced to the Mujina Gang with the Hozuki Castle arc leading in, the anime is now fully into the Mujina Bandits arc from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga. Now we’re starting to see just how terrifying this gang can truly be as they have already made a move on the Feudal Lord of Konoha and his son, Tento. After Shojoji, the boss of the gang, took over the body of Tento’s attendant Yamaoka, he had been biding his time until he could nab Tento away from the village. Unfortunately that time has come.

Episode 150 of the series places Tento in an intense kidnapping situation as Shojoji manages to successfully take Tento hostage, and although Tento’s father is told of a ransom as a way to free his son the Mujina Gang’s actual plan is far deadlier than anyone could have expected a hostage situation to turn into.

Shojoji manages to trick the young Tento thanks to his taking of Yamaoka’s body, and takes him to an empty warehouse. As far as Tento’s father knows, the Mujina Gang is after a $500 million ransom and the freeing of all the prisoners in Hozuki Castle. While Tento’s father can get the money together, letting all the prisoners go is another thing altogether. But time is now on their side.

Because as Tento quickly finds out, Shojoji indeed killed Yamaoka and transformed himself into a complete clone of the now dead attendant. No matter how much he tries to plead with Shojoji, the Mujina Gang boss indeed wants to do the same with him. He plans to devour Tento and take over his body in the same way. Then with the ransom paid and the prisoners freed, Shojoji will walk away from the situation like nothing ever happened.

This won’t be all, as Tento is merely a pawn in order to eventually lead Shojoji to the Feudal Lord himself as Shojoji wants to take over the Land of Fire and turn it into a haven for their gang. This kidnapping quickly turned violent, and now it’s going to be up to Boruto to save Tento before Shoji manages to kill him and take his body.

