BTS: Dynamite Sung by Tom Holland, George Clooney, Jared Leto, Tessa Thompson & More Is A Sight To Behold

BTS' hit song "Dynamite" has gotten an all-star celebrity cover, featuring Spider-Man star Tom Holland, former Batman George Clooney, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Jared Leto, and Thor: Love & Thunder star Tessa Thompson, among others. It's something that you definitely have to see, so check out the video below. The project was put together by W magazine, which states, In 2020, the superstar K-pop band BTS broke seven Guinness World Records with their song “Dynamite”... Watch Jacob Elordi, George Clooney, Tom Holland, Jared Leto, Andra Day, and more of our 2021 Best Performances stars give their renditions of the chart-busting track here."

The list fo celebrity cameos in the BTS "Dynamite" cover includes Tom Holland, Rachel Brosnahan, Steven Yeung, Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr., James Corden, Sophia Willis, Jared Leto, Andrew Day, Jonathan Majors, Maria Bakalova, Lakeith Stanfield, George Clooney, and Tessa Thompson, to name a few.

Here's the full breakdown of this project, via W magazine:

"In 2020, the superstar K-pop band BTS broke seven Guinness World Records with their song “Dynamite”: it became the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, got 7,778,950 streams within a day (and subsequently nabbed the title for the biggest Spotify release of 2020), and spent the most weeks at no. 1 for Billboard’s Social 50 chart. We at W were inspired by the impact BTS—and its fandom, known as the Army—made, not just in the realm of music, but for the culture at large, and chose their song “Dynamite” for our annual round of Lyrical Improv. Watch Jacob Elordi, George Clooney, Tom Holland, Jared Leto, Andra Day, and more of our 2021 Best Performances stars give their renditions of the chart-busting track here."

These sorts of celebrity sing-along videos can either go very right, or very wrong. This one seems to strike a chord with fans because it's' done very tongue-in-cheek. The lineup of actors deliver the BTS lyrics as if they're truly doing an audition for masterpiece theater, and they clearly have a lot of fun with the concept.

Some of the actors go for over-the-top hammy drama (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors), while others go for winking understated delivery (Tom Holland). Others seem to fully revel in the fun of singing a BTS song (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan), while others seem to understand the ridiculousness of what they're doing (George Clooney as "Brad Pitt," Tessa Thompson as "George Clooney"). Jared Leto? Well he seems to take it as deeply and seriously as he does every single one of his roles (see: Joker). Hope no one from this ensemble got any weird gifts from him...

BTS is still out there crushing the charts. You can see pretty all of these celebrities in big projects right now, or soon.