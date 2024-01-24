Attack on Titan Fans Believe They've Found Eren's Twin in Kim Taehyung

When it comes to anime, Attack on Titan hardly needs an introduction. For more than a decade, the anime stood at the pinnacle of the industry. While the show did shut its doors late last year, the legacy of Attack on Titan lives on. And thanks to a new music video, all eyes are on Kim Taehyung as the BTS member is making fans do a double take at Eren.

The whole situation came to light this week when Taehyung appeared in a new music video with IU. The two singers take part in "Love Wins All", a music video that follows two young lovers who cling to one another in spite of tragedy. Of course, that dramatic description was quick to pique curiosity in netizens, and Attack on Titan fans were sucked in fast.

the way Taehyung and IU are giving Eren and Mikasa vibes 😭 pic.twitter.com/J0frm7ZLI0 — sam ꪜ taehyung replied to me (@smr_kv) January 21, 2024

As you can see in the slides below, the music video brings Taehyung's characters to life with much the same vibe as Eren. From their dress to their poise, the two performances here are well matched. It didn't take long for Attack on Titan fans to confer about Taehyung's performance on social media, and now, the fandom is convinced the South Korean actor-singer would make a great Eren IRL.

Of course, Taehyung is packed these days in terms of schedule. Not long ago, the BTS member stepped out of the spotlight to begin his mandated military service in South Korea. Before his service began, the singer spent much of his time supporting BTS as the K-pop supergroup is nothing short of a global phenomenon. Taehyung also took up acting in the past few years, and his role in "Love Wins All" proves the singer can do it all.

Obviously, Attack on Titan fans are geeking over Taehyung's unexpected tie to the anime. If you are not familiar with Eren and his journey in the anime, you can check up on him easily enough. Attack on Titan is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

What do you think about this unexpected Attack on Titan comparison? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!