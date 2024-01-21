Epic Attack on Titan Cosplay Tackles Reiner's Transformation

Attack on Titan is one of those anime series that need no introduction. More than a decade ago, the hit series made its season one debut, and the industry shifted under the weight of its popularity. Last year, Attack on Titan fans came together to bid the anime farewell as its epic finale dropped, and one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their recent tribute to Reiner Braun.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of Prince De Guzman on Instagram. Taking to social media, the popular cosplay posted their rugged take on Reiner, and they had this to say about the character's swan song:

"My Reiner Braun cosplay to celebrate an end and the beginning. Attack on Titan has finally concluded. I can still remember the first time I watched the first episode. It's been ten years and tho it finally ended, it's just a beginning for another legendary anime for all seasons that the next generation will also be able to experience."

Given the quality of this cosplay, it is no wonder Reiner's tribute has gone viral. The look shows off the character just before they transform into the Armored Titan. From their hair to their shrugged coat, all the pieces of this cosplay create a cohesive look at Reiner. So if we're being up front, this Attack on Titan cosplay is one of the best we've ever seen.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, you can now check out the whole series in one go. The hit anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for those who want more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

What do you make of this fan's take on Attack on Titan? Have you finished the anime following its big finale?