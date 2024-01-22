Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Shares New Poster of Its Titans

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is drawing closer to its release around the world, and the new MonsterVerse film is getting ready for its launch in international territories with a new poster highlighting its main Titans! The MonsterVerse has recently expanded with a new series on Apple TV+ that helped to fill in some of the gaps for the overall timeline of the Godzilla and Kong projects, and now it's going to return to theaters with the fourth film in the massive quadrilogy. Teaming up the titular duo against a powerful new foe, it's been a tough wait for those who want to see it all go down.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be releasing later this Spring as it evolves Godzilla and Kong in some cool new ways as they take on an even bigger threat within the Hollow Earth, and each new look at the film has been touting an explosive fight between the Titans. To better hype up its coming release in China, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is highlighting those Titans with a cool new poster that gives a closer look at how Godzilla and Kong will be changing in the coming film. Check it out below as spotted by Discussing Film on X.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters around the world beginning on March 29th (which is a bump up from its previously scheduled April release). Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct the follow up with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

