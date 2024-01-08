Attack on Titan: Why One of Its Stars Will Never Finish the Anime

It is never easy saying goodbye to something you love. From people to places, farewells are rarely simple. When it comes to anime, plenty of fans mourn the loss of their favorite shows each year, and Attack on Titan threw millions into the wringer last year with its finale. Now, one actor on the series is touching upon the finale as they admit they never plan to finish out Attack on Titan.

The confession comes from J Michael Tatum on social media as you can see below. It was there the voice actor, who oversaw the role of Erwin Smith, addressed the Attack on Titan finale. It seems the actor has zero plans on finishing Attack on Titan as Tatum wants to stand in solidarity with his fallen character.

Out of love and respect for a character to whom I’d grown exceptionally close over the years, I stopped following AoT after Erwin died. If he never reached the basement, neither would I. I wasn’t ready to let go; this was how I stayed connected to him. — J Michael Tatum (@JMichaelTatum) January 7, 2024

"Out of love and respect for a character to whom I'd grown exceptionally close over the years, I stopped following AoT after Erwin died. If he never reached the basement, neither would I. I wasn't ready to let go; this was how I stayed connected to him," the voice actor revealed. "That said, I'm indescribably proud of my friends and colleagues who honored this astonishing series with their talent and dedication for ten years. Congratulations to all of you for a decade of some of the best work our industry has ever produced. I salute you."

Of course, you can hardly blame Tatum for following in the steps of Erwin. The soldier wasn't able to see the anime through to the end and neither will his English actor. Despite being a pivotal force in Attack on Titan, Erwin – like many others – was killed in action. The soldier gave his life to uncover the truth about Paradis, and his dreams were passed on to his closest allies like Levi.

Obviously, Attack on Titan has had its share of deaths, but Erwin's final moments remain iconic to this day. His rousing war speech is considered peak anime to many, and Tatum went beyond in performing it for fans. Now, the rest of the Attack on Titan crew has had the chance to see the story out to its end. So if you are not caught up with the show, Attack on Titan is streaming in full at last. The show can be found on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

