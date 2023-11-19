Jujutsu Kaisen Animator Takes Shot at MAPPA Studios With Season 2 Easter Egg

There is no denying the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen. After its impressive launch, the hit anime kept fans on their toes with Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and now the anime's second season is live. The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has been eating well since season two premiered, but recent reports regarding the show's production schedule have soured its success. And now, one of the animators on Jujutsu Kaisen is riffing on the drama with an easter egg targeting MAPPA Studios.

The truth came to light on social media as Jujutsu Kaisen fans heard from the animator HoneHone shared a post. It was there the talented animator shared their raws from Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode. It turns out HoneHone needed some inspiration for this scene's destruction, so they used MAPPA Studios' office as a sort of therapy.

"Here's a small fact or rather an inside joke," the animator shared. "The building that will be destroyed in this cut really exists in Shibuya, but since I couldn't find its floor plan or photos of its interior, I demolished MAPPA's production floor instead as it was just the right size. The reception from the staff was great."

As you can see above, HoneHone's cut shows off an office building interior just before it gets taken apart. The office is just a casualty of Sukuna vs Mahoraga, and the destruction gave HoneHone the chance to let loose. By using MAPPA Studios' own production floor as inspiration, the animator got to take out some frustration against the producer all while making one impressive animation cut.

For those wondering why HoneHone's easter egg has gone viral, well – it is a complicated story. The animator, along with nearly a dozen more, are speaking out against MAPPA Studios. The staff has revealed troubling details about the studio's production schedule and unthinkable demands in regards to Jujutsu Kaisen season two. As such, the anime fandom is closely examining MAPPA Studios from the outside in, and this Jujutsu Kaisen detail only makes the case against MAPPA all the stronger.

What do you think about this unexpected Jujutsu Kaisen update? Are you keeping up with the anime's latest season?