Bungo Stray Dogs Reveals Key Visual For Season 4

Studio Bones had a major role to play at this year's Crunchyroll Expo, with the animation studio understandably spending a good amount of time on My Hero Academia's sixth season. The Shonen series from Kohei Horikoshi wasn't the only topic of discussion, as Bungo Stray Dogs revealed when fans of the Armed Detective Agency can expect season four to arrive. Alongside a new trailer and the release window, a new key visual arrived to give fans a look at old and new characters hitting the small screen in January 2023.

Alongside a bevy of new information, Studio Bones released the new key visual as a part of the panel for this year's Crunchyroll Expo, attended by Comicbook.com's own Megan Peters:

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The creative team that will be working on season four includes:

Director: Takuya Igarashi

Series Composition: Yoji Enokido

Character Designer: Nobuhiro Arai

Art Director: Yumiko Kondo

Editing: Shigeru Nishiyama

Music: Taku Iwasaki

Animation Production: BONES

When it comes to the voice actors of Bungo Stray Dogs, Season Four will include old and new faces to help round out the upcoming adventures of one of anime's most beloved detective agencies:

Yuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima

Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai

Sumire Morohoshi as Kyoka Izumi

Kenshiro Ono as Ryunosuke Akutagawa

Kisho Taniyama as Chuya Nakahara

Akio Otsuka (Batou in Ghost in the Shell) as Fukuchi Gen'ichirō

Makoto Koichi (Yuka Tokitate in I'm Standing on a Million Lives) as Teruko Ōkura

Takehito Koyasu (Zeke in Attack on Titan) as Nikolai G

Takeshi Kusao (Ladros in Black Clover) as Mushitaro Oguri

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the first three seasons of Bungo Stray Dogs, you can catch up with the episodes currently streaming on Crunchyroll with the streaming service releasing the official description:

"Your detective agency is a pride of the country." It has been about a month since the Armed Detective Agency, in collaboration with the Port Mafia, won the "cannibalism" operation masterminded by the "Rats in the House of the Dead". The Armed Detective Agency was awarded the highest medal for safety contribution, the Order of the Azusa Bow of Exorcism, and was praised by the whole country. Then an urgent request from the government comes in. The four murders of the young senators were likened to the five signs of the mortality of the highest heavenly being of Rokudo Rinne, the Six Realms of Reincarnation. The Armed Detective Agency sets out to prevent the remaining murder from happening. "All forces must work together to prevent the attempts of the evil."