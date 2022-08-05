Bungo Stray Dogs Announces Season 4 Release Window With New Trailer

Crunchyroll Expo is currently underway and a major new headline has arrived within the world of anime. Bungo Stray Dogs has already been confirmed for its fourth season, but now, a new trailer has also revealed when fans can expect the new episodes to arrive.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season Four will arrive in January of next year, with a new trailer arriving that you can watch below to give you a better idea of the adventures that are on the way for the Armed Detective Agency:

Crunchyroll confirmed the creators and voice actors that will be a part of the upcoming fourth season, along with some new faces that will become a part of the Armed Detective Agency's exploits:

Director: Takuya Igarashi

Series Composition: Yoji Enokido

Character Designer: Nobuhiro Arai

Art Director: Yumiko Kondo

Editing: Shigeru Nishiyama

Music: Taku Iwasaki

Animation Production: BONES

Yuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima

Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai

Sumire Morohoshi as Kyoka Izumi

Kenshiro Ono as Ryunosuke Akutagawa

Kisho Taniyama as Chuya Nakahara

Akio Otsuka (Batou in Ghost in the Shell) as Fukuchi Gen'ichirō

Makoto Koichi (Yuka Tokitate in I'm Standing on a Million Lives) as Teruko Ōkura

Takehito Koyasu (Zeke in Attack on Titan) as Nikolai G

Takeshi Kusao (Ladros in Black Clover) as Mushitaro Oguri

Here's how Crunchyroll describes Bungo Stray Dogs, if you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this bizarre series:

"Your detective agency is a pride of the country." It has been about a month since the Armed Detective Agency, in collaboration with the Port Mafia, won the "cannibalism" operation masterminded by the "Rats in the House of the Dead". The Armed Detective Agency was awarded the highest medal for safety contribution, the Order of the Azusa Bow of Exorcism, and was praised by the whole country. Then an urgent request from the government comes in. The four murders of the young senators were likened to the five signs of the mortality of the highest heavenly being of Rokudo Rinne, the Six Realms of Reincarnation. The Armed Detective Agency sets out to prevent the remaining murder from happening.

"All forces must work together to prevent the attempts of the evil." But it turns out to be a trap set by the cunning "Demon" Fyodor, who was supposed to have been captured...! Officials of the government are suspicious of the justice they uphold. A special unit of the military police, the "Hunting Dogs," is ready to take action. The "Decay of the Angel" are roaming the streets to bring about the destruction of the world. The Armed Detective Agency, which has been slandered by the public since its glory, faces new enemies one after another and its bottomless despair. With their friendship falling apart, will Atsushi Nakajima be able to overcome this unprecedented crisis? With no glimmer of hope in sight, the battle is about to begin…"

Are you hyped for the return of Bungo Stray Dogs? How many more seasons of the series would you like to see hit the small screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.