A Look Back at Studio Bones: Panel Live Blog

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 is back in full swing, and all eyes are on the main stage right thanks to Studio Bones. The convention has brought the studio's co-founder and president to speak with fans, so Masahiko Minami has brought a full house. The crowd is hyped to hear about Bungo Stray Dogs, Mob Psycho 100, My Hero Academia, and more.

Chris Han is moderating the panel, and everyone is excited to see the president. He says the photo shown on the Crunchyroll website shows him when work was going on with Space Dandy, so it is a bit out of date. He needs to take a new picture next year for the panel.

First up, Minami is asked what it is like being the president of Studio Bones and what it looks like on a daily basis. He feels more like a producer because he works with the rest of them at Bones. He collaborates on all the projects from design to script. In a single day, he checks his many emails before moving to meetings in the afternoon. At night, he dabbles with alcohol to wind down. It is usually with other coworkers whether at Bones or elsewhere. They discuss what is going on at work, so Minami considers it work.

As for how he got into anime, Minami goes back and says he really loved anime as a child. His favorite at the time was Moonbeam from Finland. He also grew up with other anime like Space Battleship Yamato and Gundam. He had a deep interest in media and studied it in college. So as he began working, he moved to animation. Actually, Minami says he wanted to be a director. He was a big fan of Tomino Yoshiyuki of Gundam, so he worked first at Sunrise but Minami learned he appreciated direct production more than directing overall.

Minami is asked which of the studio's anime got the company recognized the most, and he says Fullmetal Alchemist. It brought everyone to Bones and helped them become aware of its offerings. During that era, Bones was working on Wolf's Reign and Ouran with FMA. These were the projects that put Bones on the worldwide stage, so Bones looks to them as their global foundation.

