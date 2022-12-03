Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Releases New Poster

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is coming back with a new sequel anime project set after the events of the TV anime's first season and debut feature film, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from this new anime with a new poster! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's original light novel series came to its official end with a new movie wrapping up its story. It might have seemed like an ending, but fans of the original know there's still plenty more from the light novels to explore with an anime.

Now that time has come as the Rascal Does Not Dream franchise is returning with a special new sequel anime project that will be adapting the next two stories from the original light novel series. The latest update about the upcoming project (which has still yet to reveal how long or how many releases it will be spread across) has revealed that it is gearing up for a theatrical release across Japan when it launches. There is no update on when it will release, unfortunately, but you can check out the poster it below:

What's Coming in the New Rascal Does Not Dream Anime?

What the newest update for the upcoming sequel does specify, however, is that it will be split into two different projects. Taking on the eighth and ninth volumes of the original light novel series, the new anime will be adapting both Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid. It's yet to be revealed how long these will be, but fans in Japan will be able to buy a special ticket that allows them to see both of the sequels.

READ MORE: Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is Getting a Sequel | Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Releases Teaser Trailer

There's no release window for the sequel, but that also means there's plenty of time to catch up. You can find the first season of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai now streaming with Crunchyroll, but unfortunately not the feature film follow up that concludes the full story, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl just yet.

What do you think of this newest look at Rascal Does Not Dream's big anime sequel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!