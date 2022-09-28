Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Debuts First Teaser Trailer

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is gearing up to continue the anime with a new sequel project, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect next with the debut of its first teaser trailer! This franchise is one of the projects fans have been wanting to see more of since the end of the first season, and we actually got that wish with a follow up sequel film that wrapped up its story. But as fans might know about where the light novels have gone, it's far from the end of the franchise overall.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai announced that the Rascal Does Not Dream franchise will be continuing with a new sequel project taking on the next two stories from Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's original light novel series. Adapting the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Girl stories, the cast and staff from the series and movie will be coming back for this new project. You can check out the teaser trailer for the new Rascal Does Not Dream sequel project below:

There's no release window, date, or even a format confirmed for Rascal Does Not Dream sequel just yet, but Soichi Masui will returning to direct the sequel for CloverWorks, Masahiro Yokotani is returning to handle script duties, and Satomi Tamura will return as character designer. Returning cast includes the likes of Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa, Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima, Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa, Nao Toyama as Tome Koga, Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba, Maaya Uchida as Nodoka Toyohama, and Inori Minase as Shoko Makinohara.

You can find the first season of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai now streaming with Crunchyroll and they tease the series as such, "Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this "puberty syndrome." For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…?"

