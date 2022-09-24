Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Announced

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is one of the many franchises fans have been asking to see more of after its debut season and feature film follow up, and now a continuation is on the way as an official sequel project has been announced to be in the works! The first season taking on Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's original light novel series wrapped up its wrapped up its run back in 2018, and a sequel film followed soon after a year later. But fans of the light novel have been waiting to see more of the story adapted ever since.

Soon fans will get their chance as during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 even this weekend, it was announced that Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai will be continuing with more anime! It has yet to be revealed what form this new anime sequel will take (whether it be a new movie, OVA project, or even potentially a full second season of the TV anime), but it is teasing adaptations of the next couple of volumes from the original series with the first teaser visual revealed for the new sequel project. You can check it out below:

This new sequel project will pick up with the eighth and ninth volumes of the series following the events of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Dreaming Girl feature film. This will adapt the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Girl stories, and a returning staff and cast from the previous projects. Soichi Masui will returning to direct the sequel for CloverWorks, Masahiro Yokotani is returning to handle script duties, and Satomi Tamura will return as character designer.

Returning cast includes the likes of Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa, Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima, Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa, Nao Toyama as Tome Koga, Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba, Maaya Uchida as Nodoka Toyohama, and Inori Minase as Shoko Makinohara. You can find the first season of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai now streaming with Crunchyroll and they tease the series as such:

"Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this "puberty syndrome." For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…?"

